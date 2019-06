Albania's parliament to vote on ousting president

TIRANA, Albania — Albania’s parliament has started to debate a no-confidence motion against President Ilir Meta after he cancelled upcoming municipal elections.

Thursday’s no-confidence vote is expected to take place after five hours of debate.

Meta cancelled the June 30 municipal elections fearing tensions would rise if they were held, because the opposition was boycotting them and threatening to prevent the voting from taking place.

The governing Socialists need 94 votes to oust Meta which they don’t have in the 140-seat parliament.

Even if they get the numbers, the constitutional Court makes the final decision. The court has been dysfunctional for about a year after most of its judges were fired.

Prime Minister Edi Rama insists the municipal elections will go ahead as scheduled.

The Associated Press