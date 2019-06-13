Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Airbnb to recreate trip from 'Around the World in 80 Days'
by Katie Campione, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 13, 2019 7:33 am EDT
FILE - This Feb. 22, 2018, file photo shows an Airbnb logo during an event in San Francisco. A lucky few will be able to live the adventures of Phileas Fogg from Jules Vernes' classic "Around the World in 80 Days." Hosted by Airbnb, a small number of guests will travel across 16 countries to promote a new collection of available bookings called Airbnb Adventures. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
LOS ANGELES — A lucky few will be able to live the adventures of Phileas Fogg from Jules Vernes’ classic “Around the World in 80 Days.”
Hosted by Airbnb, a small number of guests will travel across 16 countries to promote a new collection of available bookings called Airbnb Adventures. Starting June 20, guests can book the 80-day trip, which comes with a price tag of $5,000 and includes all travel, lodging, activities and meals. Guests will depart from London on Sept. 1, 2019.
Airbnb Adventures is offering other two- to 10-day treks ranging from $79 to $5,000. Adventures are capped at 12 travellers or less. Other notable bookings include searching for Sasquatch in Washington and trekking through the Amazon.