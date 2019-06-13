After partisan bickering, House backs motion to end veterans homelessness

OTTAWA — The House of Commons has backed a backbench MP’s bid to have the government work to end veterans homelessness after days of partisan bickering over the fate of the private motion.

The motion from Ontario Liberal MP Neil Ellis asks his own government to craft a plan to end veterans homelessness by 2025, in part by creating a subsidy similar to one in the United States that’s credited with helping to cut in half the number of homeless American veterans.

Debate on the motion ended Tuesday with the Liberals blaming the Opposition Conservatives for not agreeing to an immediate vote, likely leaving the motion to die when the next election is called.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau chimed in Wednesday during the daily question period, saying the government supports the motion.

Conservative critic Karen Vecchio took issue with Trudeau’s comments early this afternoon, firing back before asking the Commons for its agreement to pass the motion, which MPs voted to do immediately.

The motion isn’t binding on the government but advocates see it as a symbolic victory on an issue that successive governments have not tackled.

The Canadian Press