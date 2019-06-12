Loading articles...

Woman shot near Jane and Finch

Police tape is shown in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

A woman is being rushed to a trauma centre after being shot near Jane and Finch.

Toronto police say they were called to Grandravine Drive and Arleta Avenue at 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday night.

The victim reportedly suffered serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

There’s no word yet on any suspects.

