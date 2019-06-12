Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
White House asserts executive privilege in census fight
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 12, 2019 10:39 am EDT
Attorney General William Barr, gestures as he speaks during a graduation ceremony for students of the Federal Bureau of Investigations National Academy at the FBI training facility in Quantico, Va., Friday, June 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is asserting executive privilege over documents related to the Trump administration’s decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census.
The Justice Department notified the chairman of the House oversight committee of the decision in a letter Wednesday.
The committee is set to vote on whether to hold Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt for failing to turn over the subpoenaed documents.
Barr says the president has made a “protective assertion” of executive privilege so the administration can fully review all of the documents.
Democrats fear the question will reduce census participation in immigrant-heavy communities, harming representation and access to federal dollars.
Republicans have criticized the hearings as a waste of time and have called for Democrats to move on.
The Associated Press
