Statue of child-abusing priest removed from sight in Poland
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 12, 2019 6:55 am EDT
WARSAW, Poland — A statue featuring a priest suspected of child sex abuse has been removed from the grounds of Poland’s major Catholic pilgrimage site in Lichen.
The move comes shortly before Poland’s bishops are to meet with the Vatican’s sex crimes investigator, Archbishop Charles Scicluna. The bishops recently acknowledged there were hundreds of child sex abuse cases against priests in Poland. They are criticized for covering up the cases.
A documentary last month revealed testimony from men and women who as children were abused and raped by priests. One of the priests mentioned was the Rev. Eugeniusz Makulski, who in the Lichen statue is seen kneeling before the late St. John Paul II.
The Marian Fathers in Lichen said late Tuesday the statue will be altered to remove Makulski.
