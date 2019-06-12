Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Rogers adopts unlimited wireless data plans, expects new purchase options
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 12, 2019 9:01 am EDT
A Rogers Communications Inc. logo outside the Rogers Building in Toronto on April 22, 2014. Rogers is making a major shift in its wireless service offerings, to introduce unlimited data plans with no overage charges. Canada's three national carriers have been slower to adopt unlimited data plans than U.S. wireless networks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
TORONTO — Rogers is making a major shift in its wireless service offerings by introducing unlimited data plans with no overage charges.
Canada’s three national carriers have been slower to adopt unlimited data plans than U.S. wireless networks.
But unlimited data plans have been available from their regional competitor, Freedom Mobile, which operates wireless networks in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia.
Rogers says its new Infinite wireless plans will start at $75 for up to 10 gigabytes of full-speed data usage per month, followed by unlimited data at reduced speeds but without additional fees for going over the limit.
The Toronto-based company, which operates across Canada, says its new unlimited data plans will become available Thursday.
Rogers also says it will introduce new options for financing device purchases later this summer.