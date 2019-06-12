Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Power outage at Honolulu airport causes travel delays
by Caleb Jones, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 12, 2019 4:46 pm EDT
HONOLULU — Hawaii officials say a power outage at Honolulu’s international airport has caused travel delays.
Department of Transportation spokesman Tim Sakahara says the power went out in Terminal 1 at Daniel K. Inouye International around 9:15 a.m. The outage was confined to Terminal 1 and the flight control tower at the airport never lost power.
Security checkpoints at the terminal were not operational and there was no electricity at the gates, causing a backup for departing passengers.
About an hour after the outage, officials announced that power had been restored.
Sakahara said there was no threat of a security breach as areas with electronically locked doors were also being monitored by airport security.
Terminal 1 primarily services Hawaiian Airlines but travellers can access all airlines through any terminal at the airport.