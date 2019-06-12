Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Planned Parenthood launches regional political group
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 12, 2019 3:40 am EDT
BALTIMORE — Planned Parenthood says it is launching a regional political advocacy group to help protect abortion rights in Maryland, the District of Columbia and northern Virginia.
Planned Parenthood is announcing this week that it is creating the political 501(c)(4) group.
The announcement comes as abortion restrictions have been approved in state legislatures around the nation.
Karen Nelson, the CEO of Planned Parenthood of Maryland and the co-CEO of the new regional group, is describing the action in other states as “a co-ordinated, aggressive and horrifying agenda to ban abortion and overturn Roe v. Wade.” That’s the 1973 Supreme Court decision legalizing the procedure.
Planned Parenthood says the new group will advocate politically to protect access to reproductive health care services.
The Associated Press
