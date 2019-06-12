Loading articles...

Man walks into Oshawa gas station after stabbing

Last Updated Jun 12, 2019 at 7:27 am EDT

Durham police are searching for suspects after a man walked into a gas station in Oshawa, suffering from a stab wound.

Police say the man in his 30s showed up at the gas station at Stevenson Road and King Street West around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim’s injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

It is not yet known where the man was stabbed.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.