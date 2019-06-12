Ontario roads and highways have a long history of flying tire incidents

A 29-year-old Barrie woman is fighting for her life in hospital after her vehicle was struck by a flying tire on Highway 400 on Wednesday morning.

It’s not the first time a flying tire has led to tragedy on Ontario roadways. Flying tires have claimed several lives over the years, while some were lucky enough to escape without serious injury.

Here’s a look at several past incidents CityNews has covered:

Headline: Woman killed by flying truck tire

Date: Oct. 16, 2006

Location: Westbound lanes of Highway 8 near Kitchener

What happened: A cube van was travelling westbound when it suddenly lost two tires. One of the tires bounced over a guardrail and into the eastbound lanes, hitting a compact car being driven by a woman. The impact killed her.

Headline: Flying tire narrowly misses cabbie on Gardiner



Date: Oct. 11, 2007



Location: Eastbound Gardiner Expressway near Kipling Avenue



What happened: Cab driver Darshan Phangura was taking a customer to a destination on the eastbound Gardiner near Kipling when a wheel snapped off a truck on the westbound side of the highway, bounced over the guardrail and headed straight into the path of his car. “I thought I was going to die here,” he said. “It’s going to hurt me very bad … but it hit a little bit low.” Luckily, no one was seriously injured.

Headline: Five cars involved in minor crashes after tire flies off truck on 401



Date: Sept. 26, 2008



Location: Hwy. 401 near Keele Street



What happened: A tractor-trailer suddenly lost a wheel as it was traveling down the busy highway. The tire flew from the collector lanes into the express but somehow didn’t hit any vehicles. But it still had an impact — leading to a five-car collision caused when drivers tried to steer out of the way of the unexpected object and wound up hitting each other. All injuries were minor.

Headline: Car hit by flying tire on 401

Date: Oct. 15, 2009



Location: Westbound collector lanes of Hwy. 401



What happened: A tire flew off a Ford Escape, crossing into oncoming traffic and slamming into the windshield of driver John Lee’s car. The damage to the vehicle was extensive — but Lee was incredibly lucky, escaping with only a minor shoulder injury.

“The tire just came flying at me,” he told CityNews.”I saw it coming and I didn’t want to swerve and smash into another car and have a big car pile-up. So I just slowed down and moved over.”

Headline: “It was not my time”: Lucky trucker avoids death after flying wheel smashes into his windshield on 401

Date: June 19, 2009



Location: Westbound Highway 401 near Yonge Street.



What happened: Truck driver Guy Orphanos was on his way to Cambridge when a huge tire from the opposite lane of traffic came flying straight towards him. It hit his rig at a high rate of speed and embedded itself into the driver’s side windshield, stopping just inches from his head after hitting the steering wheel and the sun visor. Incredibly, Orphanos suffered only minor cuts and bruises from flying glass.



Headline: Woman killed by flying truck wheel on QEW



Date: Dec. 22, 2011



Location: Toronto-bound QEW near North Shore Boulevard East.



What happened: Mother of three, Miroslawa Chmielewski, 53, was on her way to work around 6:45 a.m. when a truck wheel hit her car and forced her into a ditch near North Shore Boulevard East. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her husband of 29 years was devastated by the news.

“This was my best friend,” Marek Chmielewski told reporters.

Headline: Flying SUV tire kills man on Hwy. 400 in Barrie



Date: May 28, 2012



Location: Northbound lanes of Hwy. 400 in Barrie



What happened: A black SUV was travelling southbound on the 400 when its tire suddenly came loose, bouncing across the median and striking the windshield of a van heading northbound, killing the driver.

Headline: Investigation ongoing after flying tire kills young woman on QEW



Date: Oct. 16, 2012

Location: Eastbound QEW near Centennial Parkway in Hamilton



What happened: Meghan O’Halloran-Black, 20, was killed when a tire came loose from a pickup truck, bounced over the median, and struck her car while she was driving on the QEW eastbound in Hamilton.

Headline: Driver suffers PTSD after vehicle hit with flying tire



Date: Oct. 24, 2012



Location: QEW at Fifty Road in Stoney Creek



What happened: Jolene Convery Cepic was lucky to survive after a tire flew off a jeep and smashed into her windshield while she was driving on the QEW in Stoney Creek. She may have escaped physical injury, but the incident took a psychological toll.

“I can smell the rubber still,” she told CityNews after surviving the harrowing incident.

Headline: 2 vehicles struck by flying truck tire on DVP



Date: June 20, 2013



Location: Southbound DVP near the Bloor Viaduct



What happened: Two drivers were lucky to escape uninjured after a flying truck tire struck their cars on the Don Valley Parkway. Police told CityNews a gravel truck was heading southbound on the DVP near the Bloor Viaduct when two of its tires flew off. One of the tires bounced into the northbound lanes, smashing into a black BMW and a Porsche. Despite heavy damage to both vehicles, no one was injured.



Headline: Daughter of couple injured by flying wheel on 401 speaks with CityNews

Date: Mar 16, 2013



Location: Westbound Hwy. 401 near Leslie Street



What happened: A Toronto couple was heading westbound on Hwy. 401 when a tire flew off a pickup truck and smashed into their car. Both escaped with minor injuries. The daughter of the couple told CityNews that her father worried about just such a thing happening. “He’s always been afraid of that happening – with tires flying off,” Karen Pitt told CityNews. “He talked about it before and he was always afraid that would happen on the highway, so it’s kind of weird that this actually happened.” The driver of the truck, Trevor March of Bradford, was charged under the Highway Traffic Act for operation of an unsafe vehicle.



Headline: Woman critically injured by flying tire in Mississauga

Date: Sept. 18, 2015

Location: Meadowvale Boulevard near Derry and Mississauga roads

What happened: Diane Tsialtas, who survived the 2013 Boston marathon bombings, was taking an early morning walk when two tires flew off a dump truck, with one of them striking her. She was airlifted to hospital with critical injuries and would later die of her injuries

Headline: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Flying truck wheels on Hwy. 401 caught on dash cam

Date: April 7, 2014

Location: Hwy. 401 eastbound near Leslie Street

What happened: A CityNews viewer captured a terrifying scene on his dash-cam. The video shows a truck wobbling, before the tires burst and roll across the eastbound lanes. No injuries were reported.

Headline: Former Aecon CEO Paul Philip Koenderman killed in flying wheel accident

Date: Jan. 29, 2016

Location: Highway 400 north of Toronto



What happened: Paul Philip Koenderman, the former CEO of Aecon Industrial Group, was killed Wednesday when his SUV was hit by wheel that flew off a truck on Highway 400. The OPP said a southbound tractor-trailer lost a set of tandem tires from its right rear side and they bounced into the northbound lanes, hitting Koenderman’s SUV, causing him to lose control and drive into a ditch.

Headline: Flying tire shatters window of Bolton woman’s car



Date: July 12, 2017

Location: Hwy. 407 near Hwy. 27

What happened: Maria Albanese was driving on Hwy. 407 when a loose tire suddenly smashed into her windshield, shattering it. She managed to escape without serious injury but in an interview with Pam Seatle she described being traumatized. “I’m not holding up very well,” she said. “I’m just shaken, scared. I can’t get the visions out of my head … it’s nightmarish.”