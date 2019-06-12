Obama plays starring role in Biden's presidential campaign

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Nearly two months after he entered the 2020 presidential race, Joe Biden continues making his relationship with former President Barack Obama a starring role in his message.

It does not seem to matter that Obama has refused to endorse any of the two dozen Democrats running for president. His former vice-president is betting he can rebuild the diverse nationwide coalition that helped propel Obama to the White House, at least in part by reminding voters of their nostalgia for the Obama years.

Seven weeks after launching his campaign, the 76-year-old leads his party’s crowded presidential field with virtually every key demographic, including African Americans, who play a critical role in the nomination process. Some prominent Democrats believe that Biden’s connection to the nation’s first black president may be why.

Steve Peoples And Thomas Beaumont, The Associated Press



