NKorea sending condolences for SKorea's former first lady
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 12, 2019 2:43 am EDT
FILE - In this June 15, 2000, file photo, from left in front row; former South Korean President Kim Dae-jung, former North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, and former South Korean First Lady Lee Hee-ho, hold hands as they sing a song titled "We Are Hoping For Reunification" at the Baekhwawon Guest House in Pyongyang during a luncheon party Thursday, June 15, 2000. (AP Photo/KOREA POOL/YONHAP, File)
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korea says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will send flowers and a message of condolence for the funeral of former South Korean first lady Lee Hee-ho, whose late husband held a historic summit with Kim’s father in 2000.
Seoul’s Unification Ministry said North Korean officials led by Kim’s sister plan to deliver the flowers and message to South Korean officials at a border village Wednesday afternoon.
Lee, the wife of late South Korean President Kim Dae-jung, died on Monday at 97. Kim Dae-jung won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2000 for his pro-democracy struggle and his rapprochement policies with North Korea, months after he met then-North Korean leader Kim Jong Il in Pyongyang.