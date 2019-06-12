Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,227.24, down 21.52 points).

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Energy. Down 45 cents, or 6.6 per cent, to $6.37 on 7.5 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 61 cents, or 1.32 per cent, to $45.59 on 6.6 million shares.

Prometic Life Sciences Inc. (TSX:PLI). Health care. Up half a cent, or 20 per cent, to three cents on 6.3 million shares.

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Up 30 cents, or 1.67 per cent, to $18.31 on 5.9 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Down one cent, or 0.46 per cent, to $2.18 on 5.5 million shares.

BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB). Technology. Up 68 cents, or 6.2 per cent, to $11.64 on 4.2 million shares.

Companies in the news:

The North West Company Inc. (TSX:NWC). Up two cents to $30.54. The North West Company Inc. says an insurance payout helped its net earnings rise in the last quarter despite disappointing results from its Giant Tiger outlets. The company, focused around its 117 Northern-branded stores in remote communities, says first quarter earnings were up 41.7 per cent to $26.2 million compared with the same quarter last year. Net earnings attributable to shareholders for the quarter ending April 30 came in at $25.1 million, or 51 cents per share, compared with 36 cents per share last year. Consolidated sales were up 6.2 per cent to $494.5 million.

Roots Corp. (TSX:ROOT). Up 23 cent or 7.1 per cent to $3.47. The Roots clothing company’s first quarter loss was 75 per cent bigger than last year as inventory costs associated with a new distribution centre offset gains from higher sales. The company had a $9.8 million net loss or 23 cents per basic share for the quarter ended May 4, which compared with last year’s first quarter loss of $5.6 million or 13 cents per share. Its adjusted net loss was equal to 17 cents per share, equal to analyst forecasts and compared with 11 cents per share a year earlier. Sales for the Toronto-based clothing retailer were up 6.5 per cent year-over-year to $54.4 million from $51 million.

The Canadian Press