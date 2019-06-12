Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Kamala Harris proposes executive orders on immigration
by Juana Summers, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 12, 2019 11:57 am EDT
WASHINGTON — Democrat Kamala Harris says that if elected president, she will pursue a series of executive actions to make it easier for immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children to apply for green cards allowing them to live and work here legally.
Among them, Harris says she would create a “parole in place” program during which they can apply to live in the country legally until they receive permission to stay.
Harris also says she would direct her Homeland Security secretary to retroactively grant work authorization to these immigrants.
The California Democrat also says she would immediately reinstate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, t he Obama-era program that shields young immigrants from deportation and that President Donald Trump has sought to end
