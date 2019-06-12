Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Judge rules federal prison must treat inmate's breast cancer
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 12, 2019 10:23 am EDT
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A judge has ordered the federal prison system to make sure a North Carolina woman gets timely treatment for breast cancer while she is incarcerated in Alabama.
The News & Record of Greensboro reports that a judge admonished federal officials for what she called a ‘longstanding failure’ to make sure 47-year-old Angela Beck gets the cancer treatments she needs.
The Monday order would require prison officials to co-ordinate with medical providers to get tests and treatment for Beck, who is serving almost 14 years for drug and firearms offences.
Beck filed a federal lawsuit, saying her prison in Alabama waited over eight months to get a biopsy after she found a lump in her breast in August 2017, then another two months to schedule surgery.
The Associated Press
