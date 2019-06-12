Loading articles...

Israel says drone penetrates its airspace from Lebanon

JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says it has observed a drone entering Israeli airspace from Lebanon.

In a brief announcement, the military said on Wednesday that the aircraft returned to Lebanon. It gave no further details.

On several occasions, Israel has accused Iran of flying drones into Israeli airspace from neighbouring Syria. In February 2018, it shot down what it said was an armed Iranian drone.

The Associated Press

