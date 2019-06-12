Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Gaza parents struggle to join kids for treatment in Israel
by Isabel Debre And Fares Akram, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 12, 2019 2:07 am EDT
In this Monday, May 27, 2019 photo, Muna Awad, mother of 5-year-old Aisha al-Loulu, shows a photo of her daughter while in a Jerusalem hospital, at the family home in Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza Strip. Instead of a family member, Israeli authorities had approved a stranger to escort Aisha from the blockaded Gaza Strip to the east Jerusalem hospital. As her condition deteriorated, the child was returned to Gaza unconscious. One week later, she was dead. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)
JERUSALEM — The death of a 5-year-old Palestinian girl has drawn attention to Israel’s vastly complex system for issuing travel permits to Gaza medical patients and their families.
The system has Israeli and Palestinian authorities blaming each other for its shortfalls, while inflicting a heavy toll on Gaza’s sick children and their parents.
When Aisha a-Lulu came out of brain surgery in a strange Jerusalem hospital room, she called out for her mother and father. She repeated the cry over and over, but her parents never came.
Instead of a family member, Israeli authorities had approved a stranger to escort Aisha from the blockaded Gaza Strip to the east Jerusalem hospital. As her condition deteriorated, the child was returned to Gaza unconscious. One week later, she was dead.
