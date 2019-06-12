Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Feds cut heavy-icebreaker order from Vancouver shipyard
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 12, 2019 1:51 pm EDT
A worker walks through the Seaspan Vancouver Shipyards in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday April 2, 2014. The federal government has quietly taken construction of the coast guard's next heavy icebreaker away from a Vancouver shipyard, the latest in a string of upheavals to Canada's multibillion-dollar shipbuilding strategy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
OTTAWA — The federal government has taken construction of the coast guard’s next heavy icebreaker away from a Vancouver shipyard, the latest in a string of changes to Canada’s multibillion-dollar shipbuilding strategy.
Seaspan Shipbuilding was tapped in 2011 to build the icebreaker, the CCGS John G. Diefenbaker, as part of a larger order that also included four science vessels for the coast guard and two navy supply ships.
But Fisheries Minister Jonathan Wilkinson’s office says the icebreaker has been removed from Seaspan’s order book and replaced with 16 smaller vessels that the government announced it was buying last month.
Wilkinson’s office says no decision has been made on where the Diefenbaker will be built but some believe Seaspan’s bitter rival in Quebec, Davie Shipbuilding, will get the contract.
Davie has been lobbying the federal government for the icebreaker since 2013 and a spokesman for the shipyard says he thinks it is a foregone conclusion that the vessel will be built there.
The Canadian Coast Guard’s existing heavy icebreaker, the 53-year-old CCGS Louis S. St-Laurent, which the Diefenbaker will replace, is currently in drydock at Davie.