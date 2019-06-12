Loading articles...

Facebook's Zuckerberg is the focus of latest doctored video

FILE - In this April 10, 2018, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington. Weeks after Facebook refused to remove a doctored video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slurring her words, Zuckerberg is getting a taste of his own medicine: fake footage showing him gloating over his one-man domination of the world. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

NEW YORK — Mark Zuckerberg is getting a taste of his own medicine, three weeks after Facebook declined to remove a doctored video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

A fake video circulating on Facebook-owned Instagram shows Zuckerberg gloating over his one-man domination of the world.

It’s the latest flap over doctored videos as Facebook and other social media services try to stop the spread of misinformation and “fake news” while also respecting free speech.

The somewhat crude video of the Facebook CEO combines news footage with fake audio.

Mae Anderson, The Associated Press

