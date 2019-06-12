Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ex-Harvard track coach pleads guilty to child porn charge
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 12, 2019 8:50 am EDT
BOSTON — A former Harvard University track coach who also coached at a suburban Boston high school has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.
The U.S. attorney’s office in Boston says 71-year-old Walter Johnson, of Framingham, pleaded guilty Tuesday. He faces up to 20 years in prison at sentencing scheduled for Sept. 10.
Authorities say an investigating began in January 2017 into child pornography being traded by a Craigslist user. The investigation led to Johnson, a track coach at Wellesley High School at the time. Authorities say during a search of Johnson’s home, images and videos of child pornography were found on his computer and on a thumb drive hidden in his bedroom.
Johnson was coach of the Harvard men’s and women’s track teams from 1982 until 2006.
The Associated Press
