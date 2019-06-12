Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
EU chief open to North Macedonia, Albania membership talks
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 12, 2019 6:09 am EDT
European Council President Donald Tusk, right, speaks with North Macedonia's President Stevo Pendarovski prior to a meeting at the Europa building in Brussels, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
BRUSSELS — European Council President Donald Tusk is recommending that North Macedonia and Albania be allowed to start membership talks to join the EU, but he says not all member states agree with his assessment.
Speaking after talks Wednesday with North Macedonia President Stevo Pendarovski, Tusk said that the tiny Balkan country has “done everything that was expected of you.”
But Tusk says that “not all member states are prepared to make the decision on opening negotiations in the coming days.”
He says he believes that North Macedonia and Albania will eventually join, noting that “the question today is not if, but when.”
EU leaders will discuss the issue at their June 20-21 summit in Brussels. A unanimous vote is required to start membership talks.