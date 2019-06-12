Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Court ruling expands Alberta's Blood reserve, Canada's largest
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 12, 2019 4:46 pm EDT
A resident of the Blood Reserve, southeast of Waterton Lakes National Park, Alta. walks down a side road near Standoff, Alberta, in heavy smoke Tuesday, September 12, 2017. Canada's largest Indigenous reserve is about to get larger. Federal Court has found that the federal government underestimated the members of the Blood Tribe in south Alberta when their reserve was created in the 1870s. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Rossiter
OTTAWA — Canada’s largest Indigenous reserve is about to get larger.
Federal Court has found that the federal government underestimated the members of the Blood Tribe in southwestern Alberta when their reserve was created in the 1870s.
The ruling could add up to 421 square kilometres to the band’s reserve, already more than 1,400 square kilometres in size.
The court says the band may also seek compensation in lieu of land.
The reserve, part of Treaty 7 signed in 1877, is located between Lethbridge and Cardston.
The ruling brings to an end a court action that began in 1980.
A separate hearing will be scheduled to discuss how the band should be compensated.