Loading articles...

Connecticut man imprisoned for sending porn to minor

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for trading sexually explicit pictures with an 11-year-old girl and attempting to meet her for sex.

Federal authorities say 27-year-old Jose Antonio Quiroz-Martinez, a Mexican national living in East Hartford, was sentenced Tuesday on a charge of enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Police discovered he was exchanging explicit photographs with an 11-year-old girl in April and May 2017, according to court documents.

East Hartford officers kicked in a bathroom door at Quiroz-Martinez’s home and found him trying to destroy his cellphone by soaking it in the sink.

An analysis of the phone later revealed more than 4,000 images of child pornography.

Quiroz-Martinez will face immigration proceedings when he is released from prison

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.