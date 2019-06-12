Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Canadian Radarsat satellites head to orbit on SpaceX rocket
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 12, 2019 10:25 am EDT
LOS ANGELES — Three satellites for the Canadian Space Agency’s Earth-monitoring Radarsat program are heading toward orbit aboard a SpaceX rocket.
The Falcon 9 booster blasted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, at 7:17 a.m. Wednesday.
SpaceX intends to fly the rocket’s first stage back to the base northwest of Los Angeles and area residents have been advised they may hear a sonic boom during its return. The booster was previously used for a launch in March.
Deployment of the three satellites is scheduled to be complete just over an hour after liftoff.
The Radarsat satellites bounce signals off the Earth’s surface to create images even during adverse weather conditions.
The images are used for a wide range of purposes, including monitoring sea ice, disaster management and agricultural and forestry management.
The Associated Press
