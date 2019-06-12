Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man charged after driving nearly three times the speed limit
by News Staff
Posted Jun 12, 2019 5:59 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 12, 2019 at 6:11 am EDT
A vehicle is impounded and a driver has been charged after going nearly three times the speed limit in Brampton on June 11, 2019. TWITTER/Peel Regional Police
A driver has had his car seized after blasting through a construction site in Brampton at nearly three times the posted speed limit.
Peel police said the driver was caught going 147 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on Countryside Drive on Tuesday.
The 24-year-old man was charged with stunt driving.
His car was immediately impounded and his licence was suspended for seven days.
