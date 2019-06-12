Loading articles...

Man charged after driving nearly three times the speed limit

Last Updated Jun 12, 2019 at 6:11 am EDT

A vehicle is impounded and a driver has been charged after going nearly three times the speed limit in Brampton on June 11, 2019. TWITTER/Peel Regional Police

A driver has had his car seized after blasting through a construction site in Brampton at nearly three times the posted speed limit.

Peel police said the driver was caught going 147 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on Countryside Drive on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old man was charged with stunt driving.

His car was immediately impounded and his licence was suspended for seven days.

