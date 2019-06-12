Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Baltimore withdraws lawsuit against owner of Preakness track
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 12, 2019 1:40 pm EDT
Baltimore has withdrawn a lawsuit against the owners of the historic city racetrack that hosts the Preakness Stakes, the Triple Crown series’ middle jewel.
Earlier this year, Maryland’s biggest city had asked a court to grant ownership of the Pimlico horse track and the Preakness race to Baltimore through condemnation. The antiquated course is owned by the Stronach Group, a Canadian company that owns six other U.S. tracks.
Baltimore Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young announced Wednesday the city has withdrawn its condemnation action against the Stronach Group, the Maryland Jockey Club and others. The suit had ratcheted up a dispute over whether the Preakness would continue to be run at Pimlico or Stronach’s favoured Laurel Park, a fresher Maryland track.
A city statement says Baltimore’s mayor and Stronach’s president recently discussed resuming good faith negotiations.