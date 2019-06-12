Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
At least 60 ice seals found dead along northwest Alaska
by Dan Joling, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 12, 2019 6:15 pm EDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Federal biologists are investigating the deaths of at least 60 ice seals along Alaska’s west coast.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says bearded, ringed and spotted seals were reported dead Monday in Norton Sound south of Nome.
A hunter counted 18 carcasses along 11 miles (17.7 kilometres) of shore north of the village of Kotlik. This same hunter reported dozens seals along an island near Stebbins.
North of the Bering Strait, a National Park Service biologist counted six dead seals near Kotzebue’s airport.
NOAA Fisheries also received accounts of up to 30 dead seals between Kivalina and Point Hope. Eight young bearded seals were found Monday on St. Lawrence Island.
The cause has not been determined.
The agency says ice seals are an essential resource for Alaska Native communities.
Dan Joling, The Associated Press
