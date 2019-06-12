Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
9 children taken to Texas hospital after school bus crash
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 12, 2019 12:07 pm EDT
MULESHOE, Texas — Authorities say nine children were taken to a West Texas hospital after a semi-trailer carrying cattle collided with a school bus.
Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Bryan Witt said Wednesday that the children aboard the Muleshoe Independent School District bus were taken to a Muleshoe hospital for evaluation. One child later was transported to a Lubbock hospital, but Witt says the child was not seriously hurt.
The driver of the semitrailer suffered serious injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening. The driver of the school bus wasn’t hurt.
Witt says the bus was attempting to make a left turn Tuesday when the semitrailer, which was following behind, tried to pass on the left.
The elementary school-aged children were heading home after summer classes.
Muleshoe is about 70 miles (113 kilometres) northwest of Lubbock.