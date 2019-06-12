Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
2020 hopeful O'Rourke unveils plan to protect LGBTQ rights
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 12, 2019 6:00 am EDT
Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke, right, runs the Capital City Pride Fest Fun Run 5K with his wife Amy, left, Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
WASHINGTON — Democratic presidential candidate Beto (BET’-oh) O’Rourke has unveiled a plan to protect LGBTQ rights on the day he’s leading a Pride Run jog through a New York park.
The former Texas congressman promises to use executive orders to overturn the Trump administration’s transgender troop ban and reverse the practice of discharging HIV-positive service members.
O’Rourke wants to work with Congress to pass The Equality Act, which he says would ensure LGBTQ people can “fully participate in public life without discrimination” in employment, housing and “access to public spaces and services.”
The plan released Wednesday includes a universal health care coverage system that would guarantee LGBTQ people access to hormone “and other gender-affirming treatments.”
And O’Rourke pledges to make it easier for the U.S. to accept LGBTQ refugees.