1 man injured, another wanted in Scarborough stabbing

Last Updated Jun 12, 2019 at 8:00 pm EDT

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A man has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in Scarborough.

Toronto police were called to McCowan Road and Eglinton Avenue just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday night.

The victim, male believed to be in his 20s, was found reportedly bleeding from the thigh area and taken to a local hospital.

A male suspect fled the scene.

