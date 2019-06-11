Loading articles...

Woman struck by police car in Vaughan

Jane Street closed near Highway 7 after woman struck by police car in Vaughan, June 11, 2019. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

Jane Street has reopened after woman was struck by a police car in York Region overnight.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Jane Street, just south of Highway 7, in Vaughan around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The woman, believed to be in her 20s, was struck by a slow moving cruiser.

Her injuries are believed to be minor.

No further details about the crash have been released.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit has not invoked their mandate at this time.

Jane Street was closed for several hours while police investigated.

The area has since reopened.

