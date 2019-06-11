Toronto police investigating after video appears to show Warriors fan being punched

Toronto police say they’re investigating an alleged assault on a Golden State Warriors fan that was captured on video and posted to social media.

A brief video posted to Twitter appears to show a man wearing a Golden State Warriors jersey being suckered punched twice after fans filtered out Scotiabank Arena following the Raptors Game 5 loss.

In the brief clip, a man in black clothing and a black hoodie appears to sucker punch the Warriors fan as he crosses the street. The Warriors fan jumps right back up and continues walking when a second person runs up from behind him and lands another blindsided punch.

The video then abruptly ends. It’s not clear if the person was seriously injured.

“We are aware of the video and we would encourage the individual to come forward and speak to police,” Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu told 680 NEWS.

“At this point, we have not received a complaint.”

Warriors fan gets sucker punched out of nowhere outside Scotia Bank Arena. This ain’t it. pic.twitter.com/0WcmjV4L0Q — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) June 11, 2019

Toronto police could not provide any further details at this point.

In separate incidents Monday night, three people were charged with mischief over $5,000 after allegedly vandalizing a pizza shop on Queen Street, and a woman was taken into custody after allegedly spitting on an officer outside of Scotiabank Arena.

“We are investigating several separate incidents in the city last night, but we have not confirmed they are connected to the Raptors’ game or crowds at this time,” police said.