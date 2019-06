Tokyo Olympics next year: Faster, Stronger, but not Higher

TOKYO — The famous Olympic motto is Faster, Higher, Stronger. Next year in Tokyo, it could be shortened to only “Faster and Stronger.” Higher is out.

That was part of a warning on Tuesday from Toshiro Muto, the chief executive of the Tokyo Olympics.

Cannabis has been legalized in some parts of the world, but Muto reminded potential visitors to the games that the substance is against the law in Japan.

Muto said at a news conference that at least one member of the executive board brought up the issue at a meeting.

“There are countries and some regions around the world that have relaxed rules recently,” Muto said, speaking through an interpreter. “Unfortunately, the use of cannabis constitutes a violation of law and that needs to be thoroughly communicated.”

Muto said the issue was not on the executive board’s formal agenda but came from a concerned member.

“The comment from the member is that it’s important that we inform all the participants that use of cannabis is prohibited by law in Japan,” Muto said.

Cannabis is among banned substances listed by the World Anti-Doping Agency for athletes at next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Muto said Japan would be strong in enforcing anti-doping measure at the games, which open next July.

Japan bans cannabis, but it does have relatively lax anti-smoking rules that allow smoking in many Tokyo restaurants and bars.

However, Tokyo Olympic organizers have enacted tougher anti-smoking rules for games venues. Smoking and the use of vaping devices will be banned at all indoor and outdoor Olympic and Paralympic venues, plus within all perimeter areas of the Tokyo Games.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Stephen Wade, The Associated Press