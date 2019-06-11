Thousands of Bell Fibe subscribers left in the dark in final moments of Raptors Game 5

TORONTO — Several thousand Bell Fibe customers were left hanging in the pivotal last moments of Game 5 at the NBA Finals when their TV signals went dark.

Toronto Raptors fans took to social media to fume over a technical glitch that caused them to miss the last 30 seconds of the match, as their team trailed the Warriors by a mere point.

Bell spokesman Marc Choma confirmed “several thousand customers” experienced a drop in Bell Fibe service on Monday night.

He says the problem was tied to a “hardware malfunction” that knocked out all of the TV channels for about 10 minutes.

Choma says the outage affected viewers who watched through the Fibe TV app on various devices, including Apple TV and their phones. It didn’t impact Bell Fibe subscribers who viewed the game on their set-top boxes.

Bell says it’s apologizing to customers affected by the outage and will offer “goodwill credits.”

The outage came as tension hit peak levels as the Raptors attempted to claim their first championship title.

Twitter user @RickyJGomez posted a video of his TV broadcast freezing on a shot of Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry moments before he made a last-second unsuccessful shot.

Others on social media suggested the outage would have been worse had the Toronto team emerged victorious and subscribers missed the historic moment.

