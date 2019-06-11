Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Thai junta chief proclaimed second-time prime minister
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 11, 2019 3:08 am EDT
BANGKOK — Thailand’s junta leader has been officially proclaimed prime minister after the king endorsed Parliament’s vote to allow him to keep the position.
Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha knelt to a portrait of King Maha Vajiralongkorn during a ceremony at his government office Tuesday to accept a royal endorsement for him to continue his role as prime minister.
Prayuth has served as prime minister since he led a military coup that toppled an elected government in 2014. The junta will cease power once a new Cabinet is inaugurated.
Prayuth’s government had enacted new election laws that gave him an advantage in a general election held in March.
Prayuth did not contest the election but won a joint Parliament vote last week to become prime minister.
The Associated Press
