South Sudan sentences prominent activist to more prison time
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 11, 2019 8:12 am EDT
JUBA, South Sudan — A South Sudan court has sentenced a prominent activist and economist to two years in prison.
Relatives wept on Tuesday as Peter Biar Ajak and five other men were sentenced. They were accused of inciting an uprising in the country’s main national security prison in October. Four men received five years in prison. Businessman Kerbino Agok Wol received 15 years after being accused of leading the uprising.
Lawyers for Ajak and Wol vowed to appeal. Amnesty International said it had received reports of witness intimidation.
Ajak originally was detained at the airport in the capital, Juba, in July.
South Sudan’s government was meant to release all political detainees as part of a peace deal signed in September to end a five-year civil war. Not all have been freed.
The Associated Press
