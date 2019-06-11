Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
SNC-Lavalin CEO Neil Bruce retires, Ian Edwards named interim CEO
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 11, 2019 8:35 am EDT
The SNC-Lavalin headquarters is seen in Montreal on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. A court of Quebec judge is expected to rule today on whether SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will proceed to trial on charges of fraud and corruption. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. says chief executive Neil Bruce is retiring from the company and returning to his family in the United Kingdom.
Ian Edwards, the company’s chief operating officer, has been named interim chief executive effective today.
Bruce is expected to remain an adviser to the board until the end of the year.
SNC also says that the board of directors has asked Edwards to undertake a review of the strategic direction of the company.
A Quebec judge ruled last month there was enough evidence to send SNC-Lavalin to trial over charges of fraud and corruption. The company has pleaded not guilty.
The engineering and construction firm has been at the centre of a political controversy following accusations by former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould that top government officials pressured her to overrule federal prosecutors and negotiate a deferred prosecution agreement with the company.