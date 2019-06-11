SNC-Lavalin CEO Neil Bruce retires, Ian Edwards named interim CEO

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. says chief executive Neil Bruce is retiring from the company and returning to his family in the United Kingdom.

Ian Edwards, the company’s chief operating officer, has been named interim chief executive effective today.

Bruce is expected to remain an adviser to the board until the end of the year.

SNC also says that the board of directors has asked Edwards to undertake a review of the strategic direction of the company.

A Quebec judge ruled last month there was enough evidence to send SNC-Lavalin to trial over charges of fraud and corruption. The company has pleaded not guilty.

The engineering and construction firm has been at the centre of a political controversy following accusations by former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould that top government officials pressured her to overrule federal prosecutors and negotiate a deferred prosecution agreement with the company.