Man stabbed during altercation at downtown hotel

One person is in hospital after a stabbing at a downtown hotel overnight.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at the Hilton Hotel in the Richmond Street West and University Avenue area around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said there was some sort of altercation and the victim was stabbed in the leg.

An Uber driver took the victim to the hospital.

Paramedics said his injury is considered serious.

No suspect information has been released at the time.

