Police investigate anti-Semitic signs found in Whitby

Last Updated Jun 11, 2019 at 10:05 am EDT

Photo of Durham Police cruiser (Twitter/@DRPS)

Durham police are searching for suspects after anti-Semitic graffiti was found in Whitby over the weekend.

Residents called police on Sunday after locating three pieces of scrap wood with anti-Semitic language and symbols on them in Peel Park on Trent Street.

Similar hand-written signs were later found near Burns and Brock streets.

Police say they have no suspect information at this time and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

