Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Oprah's Toronto stop on live tour cancelled due to NBA Finals
by News Staff
Posted Jun 11, 2019 1:12 pm EDT
FILE- In the Nov. 29, 2018 file photo, Oprah Winfrey waves the audience during a tribute to Nelson Mandela and promoting gender equality event at University of Johannesburg in Soweto, South Africa. On Wednesday, April, 10, 2019, Winfrey gave the keynote speech at 10th annual Women in the World Summit at New York City's Lincoln Center. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe, File)
Oprah Winfrey’s Toronto stop on her live tour “Your Path Made Clear” has been cancelled to clear a path for the NBA Finals.
Winfrey was scheduled to be at the Scotiabank Arena on Friday, June 14, but Live Nation Entertainment announced on Tuesday that the show was being cancelled to accommodate the ongoing NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors.
“Due to the ongoing NBA Finals schedule and continuing requirements for Scotiabank Arena by the NBA, we regret to announce that the “Your Path Made Clear” show on Friday, June 14, 2019 has been cancelled,” Live Nation announced.
“All tickets will be automatically refunded at point of purchase.”
Due to the ongoing NBA Finals schedule and continuing requirements for Scotiabank Arena by the NBA, we regret to announce that the "Your Path Made Clear" show on Friday, June 14, 2019 has been cancelled. All tickets will be automatically refunded at point of purchase. pic.twitter.com/7BxtwtFjlI
The Raptors lost Game 5 on Monday night at Scotiabank Arena 105-106. Game 6 is scheduled for Thursday night at Oracle Arena, in Oakland. Should the series reach a deciding Game 7, it will take place in Toronto on Sunday.