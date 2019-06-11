Oprah's Toronto stop on live tour cancelled due to NBA Finals

Oprah Winfrey’s Toronto stop on her live tour “Your Path Made Clear” has been cancelled to clear a path for the NBA Finals.

Winfrey was scheduled to be at the Scotiabank Arena on Friday, June 14, but Live Nation Entertainment announced on Tuesday that the show was being cancelled to accommodate the ongoing NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors.

“Due to the ongoing NBA Finals schedule and continuing requirements for Scotiabank Arena by the NBA, we regret to announce that the “Your Path Made Clear” show on Friday, June 14, 2019 has been cancelled,” Live Nation announced.

“All tickets will be automatically refunded at point of purchase.”

The Raptors lost Game 5 on Monday night at Scotiabank Arena 105-106. Game 6 is scheduled for Thursday night at Oracle Arena, in Oakland. Should the series reach a deciding Game 7, it will take place in Toronto on Sunday.

The Raptors lead the best-of-seven finals 3-2.