Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
OCS calls out for cannabis edibles, extracts producers
by News Staff
Posted Jun 11, 2019 7:02 am EDT
Yannick Craigwell shows off some of his edible marijuana baked treats in Vancouver, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. Craigwell doesn't need to guess how large Canadians' appetites will be for edible pot products once they're legal. He already knows — they're huge. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward
Summary
The OCS is asking licensed producers to identify their ability to supply new cannabis products.
Once approved, the OCS will make the products available through its website and retail stores.
The Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) has put out a call for new product categories, including edibles, beverages, topicals and extracts.
This comes as Ottawa gets closer to authorizing the production and sale of these items.
The OCS is asking licensed producers to identify their ability to supply new cannabis products.
“This product call marks an important milestone in securing a broad variety of cannabis products that meet the preferences of Ontario consumers,” Patrick Ford, president and CEO of the OCS, said.
“We are committed to working towards eliminating the illegal market by diversifying our legal and tested product selection and offering customers the products they are excited about.”
Once approved, the cannabis retailer says it will make the products available through its website and retail stores across the province.