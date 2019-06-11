OCS calls out for cannabis edibles, extracts producers

Once approved, the OCS will make the products available through its website and retail stores.

The Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) has put out a call for new product categories, including edibles, beverages, topicals and extracts.

This comes as Ottawa gets closer to authorizing the production and sale of these items.

“This product call marks an important milestone in securing a broad variety of cannabis products that meet the preferences of Ontario consumers,” Patrick Ford, president and CEO of the OCS, said.

“We are committed to working towards eliminating the illegal market by diversifying our legal and tested product selection and offering customers the products they are excited about.”

Once approved, the cannabis retailer says it will make the products available through its website and retail stores across the province.