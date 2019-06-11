Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Newborn boy rescued from Northern California dumpster
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 11, 2019 10:21 pm EDT
STOCKTON, Calif. — Authorities say good Samaritans have rescued a newborn baby from inside a Northern California dumpster in scorching heat.
Authorities say the baby was found wrapped in a plastic bag shortly before noon Tuesday in the city of Stockton, south of Sacramento.
An apartment resident heard cries and notified the manager, who pulled the child from the dumpster.
The boy was taken to a hospital. Police say he’s doing well.
Police found the baby’s 15-year-old mother nearby and she was taken to a hospital. Police say she could face charges of child abuse and endangerment.
It’s unclear how long the child was in the dumpster. Temperatures in the area topped 100 degrees.
Police also note that California law permits newborns to be anonymously left at hospitals or fire stations.
The Associated Press
