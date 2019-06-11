Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
NBA says Gasol should have gone to foul line late in Game 5
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 11, 2019 10:02 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 11, 2019 at 10:15 pm EDT
Toronto Raptors centre Marc Gasol (33) goes to the net past Golden State Warriors centre DeMarcus Cousins (0) during second half basketball action in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto on Monday, June 10, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Gregory Shamus - POOL
The NBA says Toronto’s Marc Gasol should have been given two free throws with 49 seconds left of Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, a game that the Raptors lost to Golden State by one point.
Gasol was fouled by the Warriors’ DeMarcus Cousins on a drive, the NBA said in its Last Two Minute Report that was issued Tuesday. Gasol missed the shot and tumbled to the floor, but no foul was called.
Golden State led 106-103 at the time. The Warriors wound up prevailing 106-105, staving off elimination and sending the series back to Oracle Arena for Game 6 on Thursday night.
The NBA said Cousins moved into Gasol, “initiating contact that affects his driving shot attempt.”
there goes the championship right there XD