Mississauga duplex destroyed in fire

A Mississauga duplex has been destroyed after fire broke out Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Quest Circle, in the Derry Road West and Creditview Road area, just after 11 a.m.

A van parked in the driveway was also destroyed in the fire.

Video captured on a neighbour’s cellphone shows massive flames erupting from the van.

Images from the scene show extensive damage to the roof of the home and the top floor.

Neighbours said one side of the home was empty and that three people lived on the other side – one of which is an elderly woman.

One neighbour told 680 NEWS she helped the woman out of her home while another neighbour went ringing doorbells and knocking on doors at adjacent homes.

No injuries were reported.

There has been no word on how the fire started.

Investigators remain at the scene.