Police looking for boy, 9, missing from the North York area

Toronto police are asking for help in locating a missing nine-year-old from the North York area.

Aaron Alcantara was last seen Tuesday morning just before 8 a.m. in the Yonge Street and York Mills Road area.

He is described as four foot two inches with a slim build and short black hair. Aaron was wearing his school uniform when he was last seen: a burgundy gold shirt, dark blue pants, a black winter jacket with white lines, and orange and black “Columbia” shoes.

Police are concerned for his safety, but have not set up a command post at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.