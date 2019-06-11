Loading articles...

Police looking for boy, 9, missing from the North York area

Toronto police are concerned for the safety of nine-year-old Aaron Alcantara, who was last seen Tuesday morning in the North York area. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service.

Toronto police are asking for help in locating a missing nine-year-old from the North York area.

Aaron Alcantara was last seen Tuesday morning just before 8 a.m. in the Yonge Street and York Mills Road area.

He is described as four foot two inches with a slim build and short black hair. Aaron was wearing his school uniform when he was last seen: a burgundy gold shirt, dark blue pants, a black winter jacket with white lines, and orange and black “Columbia” shoes.

Police are concerned for his safety, but have not set up a command post at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.