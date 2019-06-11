Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Manitoba judge calls for review, improvements of health care at remand centre
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 11, 2019 11:27 am EDT
Father of three Errol Greene and his son Darien is seen in this undated handout photo. A Manitoba judge is calling for a full review of health care services at the Winnipeg Remand Centre, where an inmate died after suffering seizures. Provincial court judge Heather Pullan says nurses and correctional officers at the centre should be trained in how to handle seizures, and an independent body should be hired to review the centre's medical unit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ HO, Rochelle Pranteau *MANDATORY CREDIT*
WINNIPEG — A Manitoba judge is calling for a full review of health-care services at the Winnipeg Remand Centre where an inmate died after suffering seizures.
Provincial court Judge Heather Pullan says nurses and correctional officers at the centre should be trained to handle seizures and an independent body should be hired to review the centre’s medical unit.
Pullan also says responsibility for inmates’ medical care should be transferred from the provincial Justice Department to the Health Department.
Pullan’s recommendations are in a 162-page report following an inquest into the May 1, 2016, death of Errol Greene.
Greene, who was 26, had been arrested for breaching a probation order not to drink alcohol.
He was an epileptic, had not been given anti-seizure medication, and died after having two seizures the day after he was admitted.