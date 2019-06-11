Loading articles...

Man seriously injured after being struck by vehicle near The Stockyards

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A male pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the Stockyards District.

Police were called to St. Clair Avenue and Weston Road just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

A man was found conscious and breathing at the scene. He was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver involved in the collision remained on the scene.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.