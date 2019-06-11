Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Man arrested after throwing corrosive substance at family
by News Staff
Posted Jun 11, 2019 8:20 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 11, 2019 at 8:30 am EDT
Massimo Ionno, 45, of Toronto is facing three counts of assault of with a weapon, three counts of public mischief and administering a noxious substance. TPS/HO
A man has been arrested in connection with an assault on a family near Christie Pits Park last week.
Police say a man and a woman were walking with their infant baby in the area of Bloor Street West and Christie Street last Thursday when they were approached by a man on a bicycle just before 4:30 p.m.
Police say the cyclist threw a bottle containing a corrosive substance at the family, hitting them and causing minor injuries.
The cyclist fled the scene screaming and yelling, according to police.
Police say the cyclist was located and arrested on Sunday.
Massimo Ionno, 45, of Toronto is facing three counts of assault of with a weapon, three counts of public mischief and administering a noxious substance.
How fast can you deport this wonderful import? Let me know ‘twinkle toes’.
You can’t deport a typical Torontonian. Haven’t you seen the local news lately. Shooting! Hit and Runs. Cheering fan after Kevin Durant got injured. This is a model citizen of Toronto!