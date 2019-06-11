Man arrested after throwing corrosive substance at family

A man has been arrested in connection with an assault on a family near Christie Pits Park last week.

Police say a man and a woman were walking with their infant baby in the area of Bloor Street West and Christie Street last Thursday when they were approached by a man on a bicycle just before 4:30 p.m.

Police say the cyclist threw a bottle containing a corrosive substance at the family, hitting them and causing minor injuries.

The cyclist fled the scene screaming and yelling, according to police.

Police say the cyclist was located and arrested on Sunday.

Massimo Ionno, 45, of Toronto is facing three counts of assault of with a weapon, three counts of public mischief and administering a noxious substance.