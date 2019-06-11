Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Madison firefighter is 2nd to die after Wisconsin triathlon
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 11, 2019 5:52 pm EDT
MADISON, Wis. — Authorities say a Wisconsin firefighter is the second man to die after being pulled from Lake Monona during the swimming portion of the Half Ironman 70.3-mile triathlon in Madison.
Thirty-eight-year-old Todd Mahoney was found unresponsive in the water Sunday morning and taken to a hospital in critical condition. Madison Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster says Mahoney died Tuesday.
Another Wisconsin man, 61-year-old Michael McCulloch of Cottage Grove, also was taken out of the water and pronounced dead at a hospital. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s office says McCulloch’s death “was consistent with an accidental drowning due in part to a medical event.”
The Wisconsin State Journal reports Mahoney was an apparatus engineer with the Madison Fire Department.
The medical examiner’s office has not yet released a cause of Mahoney’s death.